Portland Pilots and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds play in Reno, Nevada

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-5) vs. Portland Pilots (5-0)

Reno, Nevada; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah and Portland square off in Reno, Nevada.

The Pilots are 5-0 in non-conference play. Portland ranks second in the WCC in team defense, allowing 57.8 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

The Thunderbirds have a 1-5 record in non-conference games.

Portland’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Southern Utah gives up. Southern Utah averages 60.2 points per game, 2.4 more than the 57.8 Portland allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maisie Burnham is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Pilots.

Sydney Gandy averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc.

