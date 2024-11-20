Portland Pilots and the South Florida Bulls meet

South Florida Bulls (2-2) vs. Portland Pilots (2-2) Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland takes on…

South Florida Bulls (2-2) vs. Portland Pilots (2-2)

Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland takes on South Florida in Conway, South Carolina.

Portland went 12-21 overall with a 6-9 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Pilots allowed opponents to score 79.5 points per game and shoot 46.4% from the field last season.

South Florida finished 25-8 overall with a 9-5 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Bulls averaged 14.9 assists per game on 25.4 made field goals last season.

