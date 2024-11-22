Portland Pilots and the Ohio Bobcats play in Conway, South Carolina

Ohio Bobcats (1-4) vs. Portland Pilots (2-3) Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 11:30 a.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -6.5; over/under…

Ohio Bobcats (1-4) vs. Portland Pilots (2-3)

Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -6.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio and Portland play at HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina.

The Pilots are 2-3 in non-conference play. Portland ranks ninth in the WCC in rebounding with 32.4 rebounds. A.Rapp leads the Pilots with 7.4 boards.

The Bobcats have a 1-4 record in non-conference play. Ohio has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Portland’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Ohio gives up. Ohio has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Portland have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vukasin Masic is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Pilots.

AJ Brown is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Bobcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.