Portland faces Oregon after Masic’s 24-point game

Portland Pilots (1-1) at Oregon Ducks (2-0)

Eugene, Oregon; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits Oregon after Vukasin Masic scored 24 points in Portland’s 94-53 loss to the UCSB Gauchos.

Oregon went 13-3 at home last season while going 24-12 overall. The Ducks averaged 75.6 points per game last season, 33.3 in the paint, 14.0 off of turnovers and 9.8 on fast breaks.

Portland went 12-21 overall last season while going 2-11 on the road. The Pilots shot 43.7% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

