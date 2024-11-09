Porter scores 24, Middle Tennessee beats Abilene Christian 79-56

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Jestin Porter’s 24 points helped Middle Tennessee defeat Abilene Christian 79-56 on Saturday night. Porter added…

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Jestin Porter’s 24 points helped Middle Tennessee defeat Abilene Christian 79-56 on Saturday night.

Porter added four steals for the Blue Raiders (2-0). Jlynn Counter scored 15 points, going 6 of 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range). Essam Mostafa shot 6 of 9 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Joseph Venzant finished with 10 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats (1-1). Hunter Jack Madden added eight points for Abilene Christian. Leonardo Bettiol finished with eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

