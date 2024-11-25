Porter scores 16, Liberty takes down McNeese 62-58 in Paradise Jam consolation round

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, Virgin Islands (AP) — Colin Porter had 16 points in Liberty’s 62-58 victory against McNeese on Monday night.…

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, Virgin Islands (AP) — Colin Porter had 16 points in Liberty’s 62-58 victory against McNeese on Monday night.

Porter added five rebounds and five assists for the Flames (7-1). Jay Maughmer went 4 of 11 from the field (2 for 8 from 3-point range) to add 12 points. Isaiah Ihnen went 3 of 5 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points.

The Cowboys (4-3) were led by Christian Shumate, who recorded 13 points. Sincere Parker added 12 points for McNeese. Quadir Copeland also had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Zach Cleveland put up eight points in the first half for Liberty, who went into halftime tied 29-29 with McNeese. Liberty used a 9-0 second-half run come back from a two-point deficit and take the lead at 40-33 with 14:42 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Porter scored 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

