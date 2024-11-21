Porter, Middle Tennessee knock off Ohio 83-81 in OT

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Jestin Porter scored 24 points, including four in overtime, and Middle Tennessee knocked off Ohio 83-81…

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Jestin Porter scored 24 points, including four in overtime, and Middle Tennessee knocked off Ohio 83-81 on Thursday.

Kamari Lands sank a 3-pointer with 4.2 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 75-all.

Porter shot 9 for 18 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Blue Raiders (4-1). Essam Mostafa added 19 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 7 for 10 from the line while he also had 13 rebounds. Lands had 10 points and went 4 of 12 from the field (2 for 6 from 3-point range).

The Bobcats (1-4) were led in scoring by AJ Brown, who finished with 19 points. AJ Clayton added 18 points, 11 rebounds and two steals for Ohio. Jackson Paveletzke also had 15 points, six rebounds, 11 assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.