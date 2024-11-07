Poindexter scores 19 of 23 points in 1st half, No. 13 Kansas State women top Belmont 82-56

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Temira Poindexter scored 23 points, Kennedy Taylor added 18 and No. 13 Kansas State rolled to…

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Temira Poindexter scored 23 points, Kennedy Taylor added 18 and No. 13 Kansas State rolled to an 82-56 win over Belmont on Thursday night.

The senior transfers combined to go 15 of 26 from the field. Poindexter, from Tulsa, was 5 of 10 from 3-point range, and Taylor, from Missouri State, was 6 of 8 from the foul line. Zyanna Walker added 14 points and Jaelyn Glenn had 10 for the Wildcats (2-0).

Kendall Holmes had 12 points for the Bears (0-1) with Tuti Jones, Emily La Chapell and Jailyn Banks all scoring 10.

Poindexter hit all five her her shots, including three 3s, for 13 points in the second quarter and 19 in the first half, which ended with the Wildcats up 42-24.

K-State had a 13-point run in the first quarter, with two Poindexter 3s and another from Glenn, for a nine-point lead, but the Bears got the last six points and only trailed 19-16.

Poindexter opened a 12-0 run to start the second quarter with a 3 and ended it with a 3. She had eight points and Taylor had the other four. Poindexter also had the last five points of the half.

The Wildcats made 6 of 12 3s and shot 55% overall while Belmont shot 30%. Kansas State finished at 52% (31 of 50) with nine 3s and the Bears had four 3s and shot 31%.

