Pjay Smith scores 29 as Furman defeats Tulane 75-67

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Pjay Smith Jr.’s 29 points helped Furman defeat Tulane 75-67 on Friday night.

Smith had three steals for the Paladins (4-0). Nick Anderson scored 19 points, shooting 5 for 11 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Davis Molnar finished 3 of 5 from the floor to finish with six points.

Asher Woods finished with 17 points for the Green Wave (3-1). Gregg Glenn III added 14 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Mari Jordan had 14 points.

Furman took the lead with 18:51 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 32-28 at halftime, with Smith racking up nine points. Smith scored 20 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Furman to an eight-point victory.

