Pittsburgh starts season at home against Radford

Radford Highlanders at Pittsburgh Panthers

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -19.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh begins the season at home against Radford.

Pittsburgh went 13-5 at home a season ago while going 22-11 overall. The Panthers averaged 75.6 points per game last season, 27.6 in the paint, 13.3 off of turnovers and 9.8 on fast breaks.

Radford finished 6-12 in Big South play and 4-11 on the road a season ago. The Highlanders averaged 72.0 points per game last season, 29.6 in the paint, 11.9 off of turnovers and 6.3 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

