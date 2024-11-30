Pittsburgh plays Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa Panthers (3-3) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (5-3) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa…

Northern Iowa Panthers (3-3) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (5-3)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa and Pittsburgh meet at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Pittsburgh Panthers have a 5-3 record in non-conference games. Pittsburgh ranks sixth in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 59.0 points while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

The Northern Iowa Panthers are 3-3 in non-conference play. Northern Iowa ranks seventh in the MVC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Grace Boffeli averaging 5.7.

Pittsburgh scores 63.0 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 67.3 Northern Iowa gives up. Northern Iowa averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Pittsburgh allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khadija Faye is shooting 49.4% and averaging 16.1 points for the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Kayba Laube is shooting 52.5% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Northern Iowa Panthers, while averaging 13.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

