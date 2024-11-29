Pittsburgh Panthers and the Auburn Tigers square off in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Auburn Tigers (4-2) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (5-2) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh takes on…

Auburn Tigers (4-2) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (5-2)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh takes on Auburn at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Panthers have a 5-2 record in non-conference play. Pittsburgh is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 4-2 in non-conference play. Auburn is fourth in the SEC giving up 52.0 points while holding opponents to 37.8% shooting.

Pittsburgh is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 37.8% Auburn allows to opponents. Auburn averages 22.1 more points per game (77.8) than Pittsburgh gives up to opponents (55.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Khadija Faye is shooting 49.4% and averaging 16.1 points for the Panthers.

Audia Young is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 7.7 points and 1.8 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

