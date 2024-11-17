Pittsburgh faces VMI after Dunn’s 23-point game

VMI Keydets (4-1) at Pittsburgh Panthers (4-0) Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh takes on VMI after Damian…

VMI Keydets (4-1) at Pittsburgh Panthers (4-0)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh takes on VMI after Damian Dunn scored 23 points in Pittsburgh’s 86-62 win against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Pittsburgh went 13-5 at home a season ago while going 22-11 overall. The Panthers averaged 75.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.6 last season.

The Keydets are 1-0 on the road. VMI ranks fourth in the SoCon allowing 64.4 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

