Pinzon leads Bryant against Buffalo after 33-point performance

Bryant Bulldogs (1-1) at Buffalo Bulls (2-1)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -4.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits Buffalo after Rafael Pinzon scored 33 points in Bryant’s 90-88 overtime loss to the Siena Saints.

Buffalo went 4-27 overall last season while going 2-13 at home. The Bulls averaged 13.0 assists per game on 24.8 made field goals last season.

Bryant went 20-13 overall with an 8-10 record on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 78.7 points per game last season, 12.6 from the free-throw line and 24.9 from 3-point range.

