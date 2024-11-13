Pinzon leads Bryant against Buffalo after 33-point game

Bryant Bulldogs (1-1) at Buffalo Bulls (2-1) Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits Buffalo after…

Bryant Bulldogs (1-1) at Buffalo Bulls (2-1)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits Buffalo after Rafael Pinzon scored 33 points in Bryant’s 90-88 overtime loss to the Siena Saints.

Buffalo finished 4-27 overall with a 2-13 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Bulls shot 42.1% from the field and 27.7% from 3-point range last season.

Bryant went 12-6 in America East play and 8-10 on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 8.8 second-chance points and 4.1 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

