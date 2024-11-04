Pinion’s 16 lead Arkansas State over Akron 80-75 in OT

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Joseph Pinion’s 16 points helped Arkansas State defeat Akron 80-75 in overtime on Monday night in…

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Joseph Pinion’s 16 points helped Arkansas State defeat Akron 80-75 in overtime on Monday night in a season opener.

Pinion shot 5 for 6, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Red Wolves (1-0). Derrian Ford scored 15 points and added seven rebounds. Kobe Julien went 6 of 16 from the field (1 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

The Zips (0-1) were led by Sharron Young, who posted 15 points. Akron also got 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks from Josiah Harris. Nate Johnson had 11 points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.