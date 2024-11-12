Pierre leads Jacksonville State against Georgia State after 21-point game

Georgia State Panthers (1-1) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-1) Jacksonville, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State plays…

Georgia State Panthers (1-1) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-1)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State plays Georgia State after Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 21 points in Jacksonville State’s 73-67 loss to the Air Force Falcons.

Jacksonville State went 14-18 overall a season ago while going 8-7 at home. The Gamecocks averaged 70.0 points per game last season, 14.5 on free throws and 15.9 from 3-point range.

Georgia State went 8-11 in Sun Belt play and 5-11 on the road a season ago. The Panthers gave up 74.8 points per game while committing 17.6 fouls last season.

