Pierre leads Jacksonville State against Coastal Carolina after 27-point performance

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-1) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-2) Conway, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-1) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-2)

Conway, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State visits Coastal Carolina after Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 27 points in Jacksonville State’s 72-67 victory over the Georgia State Panthers.

Coastal Carolina went 7-9 at home a season ago while going 9-22 overall. The Chanticleers averaged 5.7 steals, 3.1 blocks and 13.3 turnovers per game last season.

Jacksonville State went 14-18 overall a season ago while going 5-10 on the road. The Gamecocks shot 45.2% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range last season.

