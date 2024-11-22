Pierce’s 20 lead Presbyterian past Youngstown State 67-42

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Jonah Pierce had 20 points in Presbyterian’s 67-42 win against Youngstown State on Friday night. Pierce…

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Jonah Pierce had 20 points in Presbyterian’s 67-42 win against Youngstown State on Friday night.

Pierce added nine rebounds for the Blue Hose (4-3). Kory Mincy scored 12 points, shooting 5 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Kobe Stewart had 11 points and finished 4 of 9 from the field.

The Penguins (2-3) were led by Ty Harper, who posted 12 points. EJ Farmer added 10 points and three steals for Youngstown State. Nico Galette also had five points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

