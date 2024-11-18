Peyton Scott’s 17 points lead No. 23 Oregon to 5th straight home win, topping Grand Canyon 70-54

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Peyton Scott scored 17 points and No. 23 Oregon used a fast start to earn a…

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Peyton Scott scored 17 points and No. 23 Oregon used a fast start to earn a 70-54 victory over Grand Canyon on Monday night, the Ducks’ fifth straight homecourt win.

Oregon now has started the season with five straight wins five times in coach Kelly Graves 11 seasons.

Trinity San Antonio’s layup with 8:10 left in the first quarter put the Lopes in front, 4-2, but Sofia Bell tied the game with a pair of free throws and Scott drilled back-to-back 3-pointers. Nani Falatea matched Scott’s feat in the final three minutes as Oregon put together an 18-6 run to take a 22-10 lead after one quarter and doubled up Grand Canyon at halftime, 36-18.

Scott hit 6 of 13 from the field, including 3 of 5 from behind the arc to lead the Oregon offense. Amina Muhammad posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds and Falatea added nine points off the bench.

San Antonio scored 18 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished five assists and added four steals to lead Grand Canyon (2-2). Tiarra Brown added 12 points with five rebounds and three assists. Alyssa Durazo-Frescas chipped in 11 points with five rebounds.

Oregon continues its homestand Wednesday when it plays host to unbeaten Auburn (3-0).

