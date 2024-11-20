Pettway leads Prairie View A&M against Fresno State after 20-point game

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-3) at Fresno State Bulldogs (1-2) Fresno, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-3) at Fresno State Bulldogs (1-2)

Fresno, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -13.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits Fresno State after Tanahj Pettway scored 20 points in Prairie View A&M’s 110-69 loss to the SMU Mustangs.

Fresno State finished 12-21 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Bulldogs allowed opponents to score 73.9 points per game and shoot 46.2% from the field last season.

Prairie View A&M finished 10-21 overall a season ago while going 4-15 on the road. The Panthers shot 42.1% from the field and 30.5% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.