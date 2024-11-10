Pettiford scores 21 and Broome hadds 20 as No. 11 Auburn beats No. 4 Houston 74-69

HOUSTON (AP) — Tahaad Pettiford had 21 points, including five 3-pointers, Johni Broome added 20 points and nine rebounds and…

HOUSTON (AP) — Tahaad Pettiford had 21 points, including five 3-pointers, Johni Broome added 20 points and nine rebounds and No. 11 Auburn beat No. 4 Houston 74-69 on Saturday night.

Chaney Johnson had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Auburn (2-0). On Friday, the flight carrying the Tigers was grounded shortly after takeoff after two players got into a fight onboard.

Broome scored 16 points and Pettiford had 15 in the second half.

L.J. Cryer and Emmanuel Sharp each had 13 points for Houston (1-1), J’Wan Roberts had 12 points and seven rebounds and Joseph Tugler and Milos Uzan each scored 10.

After Houston regained the lead at 67-66 on a 3-pointer by Sharp with 2:14 remaining, Chad Baker-Mazara hit a jumper for Auburn, and after the Cougars turned it over the next time down the floor, Baker-Mazara hit two free throws to give the Tigers a three-point lead with 49 seconds left.

Cryer missed a jumper with 33 seconds left, and Denver Jones stole the rebound. Jones was fouled and hit two free throws to extend the lead to 72-67 with 22 seconds remaining.

Takeaways

Auburn: The Tigers will be tough to beat this season with their size and perimeter shooting.

Houston: The Cougars had a balanced scoring attack with five players in double-figures, but they have to get more out of their bench, which totaled 17 points.

Key moment

Trailing 56-51 with six minutes remaining, Auburn responded with back-to-back 3-pointers by Pettiford and Baker-Mazara to take a 57-56 lead. The Tigers were tough to stop from there, hitting seven of their last eight field goals.

Key stat

Auburn outscored Houston 36-28 in points in the paint.

Up Next

Houston hosts Louisiana on Wednesday night, while Auburn hosts Kent State.

