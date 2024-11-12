Pettiford leads No. 5 Auburn against Kent State after 21-point game

Kent State Golden Flashes (2-0) at Auburn Tigers (2-0) Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Auburn…

Kent State Golden Flashes (2-0) at Auburn Tigers (2-0)

Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Auburn hosts Kent State after Tahaad Pettiford scored 21 points in Auburn’s 74-69 win over the Houston Cougars.

Auburn went 15-1 at home a season ago while going 27-8 overall. The Tigers averaged 15.8 points off of turnovers, 13.1 second-chance points and 33.7 bench points last season.

Kent State finished 4-9 on the road and 17-17 overall a season ago. The Golden Flashes averaged 15.4 points off of turnovers, 11.6 second-chance points and 9.3 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

