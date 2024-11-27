Peterson has 16 as East Tennessee State takes down Charlotte 75-55

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Quimari Peterson had 16 points in East Tennessee State’s 75-55 win over Charlotte on Wednesday. Peterson…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Quimari Peterson had 16 points in East Tennessee State’s 75-55 win over Charlotte on Wednesday.

Peterson had five rebounds for the Buccaneers (5-2). John Buggs III went 6 of 12 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to add 15 points. Karon Boyd shot 3 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Jaehshon Thomas led the way for the 49ers (3-3) with 13 points. Charlotte also got 13 points from Nik Graves.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

