Perry and Florida Atlantic host Manhattan

Manhattan Jaspers (5-1) at Florida Atlantic Owls (4-2) Boca Raton, Florida; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic takes…

Manhattan Jaspers (5-1) at Florida Atlantic Owls (4-2)

Boca Raton, Florida; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic takes on Manhattan after Mya Perry scored 22 points in Florida Atlantic’s 62-52 win against the Florida International Panthers.

The Owls have gone 3-0 in home games. Florida Atlantic is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 19.7 turnovers per game.

The Jaspers are 2-1 in road games. Manhattan is the MAAC leader with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Hana Muhl averaging 5.7.

Florida Atlantic averages 60.8 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 59.3 Manhattan gives up. Manhattan scores 11.7 more points per game (69.5) than Florida Atlantic gives up (57.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Perry is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Owls.

Petra Juric is shooting 66.7% and averaging 13.6 points for the Jaspers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.