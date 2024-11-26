Pepperdine Waves face the CSU Fullerton Titans on 4-game slide

CSU Fullerton Titans (1-5) at Pepperdine Waves (1-4) Malibu, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Waves -3.5; over/under…

CSU Fullerton Titans (1-5) at Pepperdine Waves (1-4)

Malibu, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Waves -3.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine heads into the matchup with CSU Fullerton as losers of four straight games.

The Waves are 1-0 in home games. Pepperdine is eighth in the WCC with 13.6 assists per game led by Moe Odum averaging 6.6.

The Titans are 0-5 on the road. CSU Fullerton has a 0-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Pepperdine is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 45.2% CSU Fullerton allows to opponents. CSU Fullerton averages 57.5 points per game, 19.7 fewer points than the 77.2 Pepperdine gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stefan Todorovic is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, while averaging 20 points and 5.2 rebounds.

Donovan Oday is scoring 10.5 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Titans.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

