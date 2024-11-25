Pepperdine Waves face the CSU Fullerton Titans on 4-game skid

CSU Fullerton Titans (1-5) at Pepperdine Waves (1-4) Malibu, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine looks to break…

CSU Fullerton Titans (1-5) at Pepperdine Waves (1-4)

Malibu, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine looks to break its four-game slide when the Waves play CSU Fullerton.

The Waves are 1-0 in home games. Pepperdine gives up 77.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.4 points per game.

The Titans are 0-5 on the road. CSU Fullerton allows 77.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 19.7 points per game.

Pepperdine averages 64.8 points per game, 12.4 fewer points than the 77.2 CSU Fullerton allows. CSU Fullerton averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Pepperdine gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stefan Todorovic is shooting 51.6% and averaging 20.0 points for the Waves.

Donovan Oday is shooting 31.7% and averaging 10.5 points for the Titans.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

