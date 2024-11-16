Pepperdine visits UC Irvine after Todorovic’s 33-point showing

Pepperdine Waves (1-1) at UC Irvine Anteaters (3-0) Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -16.5; over/under…

Pepperdine Waves (1-1) at UC Irvine Anteaters (3-0)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -16.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine plays UC Irvine after Stefan Todorovic’s 33-point game in Pepperdine’s 94-76 loss to the UCSD Tritons.

UC Irvine went 24-10 overall with a 13-0 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Anteaters averaged 77.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.3 last season.

Pepperdine went 13-20 overall a season ago while going 3-8 on the road. The Waves averaged 72.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.0 last season.

