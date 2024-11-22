Pepperdine visits Northwestern after Martinelli’s 22-point outing

Pepperdine Waves (1-3) at Northwestern Wildcats (4-1) Evanston, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -18.5; over/under is…

Pepperdine Waves (1-3) at Northwestern Wildcats (4-1)

Evanston, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -18.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern faces Pepperdine after Nick Martinelli scored 22 points in Northwestern’s 72-69 victory against the Montana State Bobcats.

The Wildcats have gone 4-0 in home games. Northwestern has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Pepperdine finished 13-20 overall a season ago while going 3-8 on the road. The Waves allowed opponents to score 74.0 points per game and shot 48.1% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

