Pepperdine plays UCSD following Todorovic’s 25-point game

Pepperdine Waves (1-0) at UCSD Tritons (0-1)
San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine visits UCSD after Stefan Todorovic scored 25 points in Pepperdine’s 77-64 victory against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.
UCSD went 21-12 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Tritons averaged 76.7 points per game last season, 14.2 from the free-throw line and 26.7 from beyond the arc.
Pepperdine finished 13-20 overall a season ago while going 3-8 on the road. The Waves shot 45.1% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.