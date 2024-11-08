Pepperdine plays UCSD following Todorovic’s 25-point game

Pepperdine Waves (1-0) at UCSD Tritons (0-1) San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine visits UCSD after Stefan…

Pepperdine Waves (1-0) at UCSD Tritons (0-1)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine visits UCSD after Stefan Todorovic scored 25 points in Pepperdine’s 77-64 victory against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

UCSD went 21-12 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Tritons averaged 76.7 points per game last season, 14.2 from the free-throw line and 26.7 from beyond the arc.

Pepperdine finished 13-20 overall a season ago while going 3-8 on the road. The Waves shot 45.1% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

