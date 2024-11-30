Pepperdine faces Long Beach State on 3-game win streak

Pepperdine Waves (4-2) at Long Beach State Beach (2-3) Long Beach, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine will…

Pepperdine Waves (4-2) at Long Beach State Beach (2-3)

Long Beach, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine will attempt to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Long Beach State.

The Beach have gone 1-0 at home. Long Beach State is third in the Big West scoring 65.8 points while shooting 36.9% from the field.

The Waves are 2-2 in road games. Pepperdine ranks sixth in the WCC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Makena Mastora averaging 4.5.

Long Beach State scores 65.8 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 64.5 Pepperdine gives up. Pepperdine’s 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Long Beach State has allowed to its opponents (45.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Savannah Tucker is scoring 14.0 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Beach.

Ornela Muca is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Waves.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

