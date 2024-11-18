Pennsylvania visits Villanova following Dixon’s 20-point game

Pennsylvania Quakers (2-2) at Villanova Wildcats (2-3) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Villanova takes on Pennsylvania…

Pennsylvania Quakers (2-2) at Villanova Wildcats (2-3)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova takes on Pennsylvania after Eric Dixon scored 20 points in Villanova’s 70-60 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Wildcats are 2-1 in home games. Villanova ranks eighth in the Big East with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Wooga Poplar averaging 5.4.

Pennsylvania went 11-18 overall with a 2-10 record on the road last season. The Quakers allowed opponents to score 74.4 points per game and shot 45.4% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

