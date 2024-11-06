Pennsylvania hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore after Shaw’s 23-point game

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (0-1) at Pennsylvania Quakers (1-0) Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore visits Pennsylvania after…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (0-1) at Pennsylvania Quakers (1-0)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore visits Pennsylvania after Ketron Shaw scored 23 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 102-63 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Pennsylvania went 9-6 at home a season ago while going 11-18 overall. The Quakers allowed opponents to score 74.4 points per game and shoot 45.4% from the field last season.

Maryland-Eastern Shore went 4-11 in MEAC play and 0-15 on the road last season. The Hawks averaged 65.2 points per game last season, 13.4 on free throws and 17.4 from deep.

