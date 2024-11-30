Pennsylvania faces Maine following Roberts’ 33-point game

Maine Black Bears (4-3) at Pennsylvania Quakers (2-4) Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Bears -1.5; over/under…

Maine Black Bears (4-3) at Pennsylvania Quakers (2-4)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Bears -1.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania takes on Maine after Ethan Roberts scored 33 points in Pennsylvania’s 86-78 loss to the Navy Midshipmen.

The Quakers are 1-2 in home games. Pennsylvania is 0-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Black Bears have gone 1-3 away from home. Maine ranks sixth in the America East with 13.1 assists per game led by Kellen Tynes averaging 4.4.

Pennsylvania averages 67.3 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 64.1 Maine allows. Maine has shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points below the 44.2% shooting opponents of Pennsylvania have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roberts is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Quakers.

AJ Lopez is shooting 42.7% and averaging 13.7 points for the Black Bears.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

