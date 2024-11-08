Penn State hosts UMBC following Banks’ 27-point game

UMBC Retrievers (1-0) at Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0) University Park, Pennsylvania; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany…

UMBC Retrievers (1-0) at Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions -19.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC faces Penn State after Marcus Banks scored 27 points in UMBC’s 95-66 victory against the Penn State-York Nittany Lions.

Penn State went 16-17 overall a season ago while going 12-4 at home. The Nittany Lions averaged 8.3 steals, 3.4 blocks and 10.5 turnovers per game last season.

UMBC finished 6-11 in America East play and 5-12 on the road a season ago. The Retrievers averaged 78.7 points per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 35.7% from deep last season.

