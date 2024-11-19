Penn State hosts Purdue Fort Wayne following Jackson’s 29-point game

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (3-1) at Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (3-1) at Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne visits Penn State after Jalen Jackson scored 29 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 93-74 win against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

Penn State finished 16-17 overall a season ago while going 12-4 at home. The Nittany Lions averaged 75.1 points per game last season, 31.0 in the paint, 15.4 off of turnovers and 9.1 on fast breaks.

Purdue Fort Wayne went 12-10 in Horizon League play and 10-8 on the road last season. The Mastodons averaged 80.2 points per game last season, 12.8 from the free-throw line and 28.2 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

