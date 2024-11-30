Penn State hosts Buffalo following Sabol’s 22-point showing

Buffalo Bulls (4-3) at Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1) University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo faces…

Buffalo Bulls (4-3) at Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo faces Penn State after Ryan Sabol scored 22 points in Buffalo’s 82-81 win against the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Nittany Lions have gone 4-0 in home games. Penn State has a 6-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulls are 1-2 on the road. Buffalo ranks ninth in the MAC shooting 31.1% from 3-point range.

Penn State makes 51.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than Buffalo has allowed to its opponents (44.6%). Buffalo averages 9.4 more points per game (77.4) than Penn State allows to opponents (68.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Baldwin Jr. is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Nittany Lions.

Sabol is averaging 18.6 points for the Bulls.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

