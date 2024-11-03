Penn State hosts Binghamton to start season

Binghamton Bearcats at Penn State Nittany Lions University Park, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Penn State starts the…

Binghamton Bearcats at Penn State Nittany Lions

University Park, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State starts the season at home against Binghamton.

Penn State went 12-4 at home last season while going 16-17 overall. The Nittany Lions averaged 15.4 points off of turnovers, 10.8 second-chance points and 20.6 bench points last season.

Binghamton went 15-15 overall with a 5-11 record on the road a season ago. The Bearcats gave up 72.2 points per game while committing 16.7 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

