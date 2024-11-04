Penn State hosts Binghamton to start season

Binghamton Bearcats at Penn State Nittany Lions University Park, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions -19.5;…

Binghamton Bearcats at Penn State Nittany Lions

University Park, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions -19.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State begins the season at home against Binghamton.

Penn State finished 12-4 at home a season ago while going 16-17 overall. The Nittany Lions averaged 12.6 assists per game on 25.9 made field goals last season.

Binghamton went 5-11 on the road and 15-15 overall last season. The Bearcats averaged 5.0 steals, 3.8 blocks and 11.8 turnovers per game last season.

