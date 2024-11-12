Penn State faces Saint Francis (PA) in non-conference action

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-2) at Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0) University Park, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-2) at Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions -26.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State and Saint Francis (PA) play in non-conference action.

Penn State went 16-17 overall last season while going 12-4 at home. The Nittany Lions shot 43.8% from the field and 33.4% from 3-point range last season.

Saint Francis (PA) went 8-22 overall with a 2-14 record on the road last season. The Red Flash averaged 5.9 steals, 3.6 blocks and 13.0 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

