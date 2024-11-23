Peavy’s 24 lead Georgetown past Saint Francis (PA) 82-65

WASHINGTON (AP) — Micah Peavy’s 24 points helped Georgetown defeat Saint Francis (PA) 82-65 on Saturday. Peavy added six assists…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Micah Peavy’s 24 points helped Georgetown defeat Saint Francis (PA) 82-65 on Saturday.

Peavy added six assists and three steals for the Hoyas (4-1). Jayden Epps added 23 points while going 7 of 17 from the floor, including 4 for 12 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line and also had six rebounds and three steals. Malik Mack shot 4 of 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Red Flash (1-5) were led by Bobby Rosenberger III, who posted 20 points and seven rebounds. Riley Parker added 20 points for Saint Francis (PA).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

