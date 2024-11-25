Peavy leads Georgetown against Wagner after 24-point game

Wagner Seahawks (3-3) at Georgetown Hoyas (4-1) Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown plays Wagner after Micah Peavy…

Wagner Seahawks (3-3) at Georgetown Hoyas (4-1)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown plays Wagner after Micah Peavy scored 24 points in Georgetown’s 82-65 victory over the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Hoyas have gone 4-1 in home games. Georgetown has a 1-1 record against teams over .500.

The Seahawks have gone 1-3 away from home. Wagner ranks sixth in the NEC with 12.8 assists per game led by Javier Esquerra Trelles averaging 4.3.

Georgetown is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 44.0% Wagner allows to opponents. Wagner averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Georgetown allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Epps is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Hoyas.

Zaire Williams is averaging 8.8 points and 2.4 steals for the Seahawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.