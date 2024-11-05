Paul Bruns’ 14 points lead South Dakota past Southern 93-79

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Paul Bruns’ 14 points helped South Dakota defeat Southern 93-79 on Monday night in a season…

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Paul Bruns’ 14 points helped South Dakota defeat Southern 93-79 on Monday night in a season opener.

Bruns shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Coyotes. Chase Forte scored 13 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 2 for 7 from the line and added six assists and four steals. Isaac Bruns shot 5 for 11, including 0 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Jaguars were led by Tidjiane Dioumassi, who posted 30 points. Southern also got 11 points and nine rebounds from Damariee Jones. Brentay Noel finished with 11 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.