Pat Kelsey era debuts at Louisville with defensive showcase in 93-45 win over Morehead State

LOUISVILLE, Ky, (AP) — Kasean Pryor scored 18 points and grabbed a 12 rebounds and Louisville used a stifling half-court…

LOUISVILLE, Ky, (AP) — Kasean Pryor scored 18 points and grabbed a 12 rebounds and Louisville used a stifling half-court defense to earn a 93-45 win over Morehead State on Monday night in Pat Kelsey’s debut as the Cardinals head coach.

Louisville held Morehead State to just 23.1% shooting from the floor and forced 21 turnovers that it turned into 29 points in the season opener.

The Cardinals are now 32-12 all-time against the Eagles. The game was the first meeting between the schools since the second round of the 2011 NCAA Tournament.

Terrence Edwards Jr. and Pryor combined to score 15 first-half points as the Cardinals jumped to a 41-14 lead at the break, holding the Eagles to just 3-of-28 shooting in the half with 11 turnovers. Pryor’s 3-pointer with 10:51 remaining in the first half gave Louisville a double-digit lead it would not relinquish.

J’Vonne Hadley had 15 points for Louisville. James Scott, Reyne Smith and Edwards each added 12 points.

Kenny White Jr. led Morehead State with 14 points and Dieonte Miles grabbed 11 rebounds.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP collegebasketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.