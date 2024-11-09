Pascarelli scores 22 in Marist’s 79-72 win against Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Josh Pascarelli scored 22 points as Marist beat Richmond 79-72 on Saturday night. Pascarelli added six…

Pascarelli added six rebounds for the Red Foxes (1-1). Jackson Price scored 20 points while going 7 of 13 (6 for 10 from 3-point range) and added five rebounds and five assists. Jadin Collins went 4 of 9 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Delonnie Hunt led the way for the Spiders (1-1) with 27 points and two steals. Mikkel Tyne added 10 points and two steals for Richmond. Apostolos Roumoglou had nine points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Marist pulled off the victory after a 9-0 second-half run erased a one-point deficit and gave them the lead at 67-59 with 5:14 left in the half. Pascarelli scored 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

