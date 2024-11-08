Pascarelli leads Marist against Richmond after 24-point outing

Marist Red Foxes (0-1) at Richmond Spiders (1-0) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marist faces Richmond after…

Marist Red Foxes (0-1) at Richmond Spiders (1-0)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist faces Richmond after Josh Pascarelli scored 24 points in Marist’s 79-66 loss to the Harvard Crimson.

Richmond finished 23-10 overall with a 15-1 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Spiders averaged 6.7 steals, 2.9 blocks and 8.0 turnovers per game last season.

Marist finished 18-13 overall with an 8-8 record on the road a season ago. The Red Foxes averaged 64.6 points per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

