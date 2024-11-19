Pascarelli leads Marist against Dartmouth after 25-point outing

Dartmouth Big Green (2-2) at Marist Red Foxes (2-1) Poughkeepsie, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red…

Dartmouth Big Green (2-2) at Marist Red Foxes (2-1)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Foxes -9.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marist hosts Dartmouth after Josh Pascarelli scored 25 points in Marist’s 91-88 overtime victory over the Army Black Knights.

Marist went 18-13 overall a season ago while going 9-4 at home. The Red Foxes averaged 64.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 62.2 last season.

Dartmouth finished 0-14 on the road and 6-21 overall last season. The Big Green averaged 4.4 steals, 3.5 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.