Parrish has 20 points, 10 rebounds, No. 25 Indiana women open with 82-60 win over Brown

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Sydney Parrish scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and No. 25 Indiana opened the season with an 82-60 win over Brown on Monday night.

Tennessee transfer Karoline Striplin added 17 points, Yarden Garzon had four 3-pointers and 16 points and Lilly Meister had 12 points for the Hoosiers, who shot 50% (30 of 60) from the field and went 17 of 20 from the foul line.

Isabella Mauricio led the Bears with 15 points and Olivia Young had 13. Brown hit 11 of 36 3-pointers (31%) and was 23 of 60 overall (38%).

The Hoosiers had a 16-2 run in the first quarter and led 18-7 after one and pushed the lead to 39-21 at the half.

Mauricio had 13 points in the third quarter, hitting two 3s and converting a three-point play as the Bears scored 23 points, but the Hoosiers made 6 of 12 from the field and all eight free throws to keep pace.

