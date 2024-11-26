Parker’s 23 help St. Francis (PA) beat Lehigh 88-78

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Riley Parker scored 23 points and had seven assists as St. Francis (PA) beat Lehigh 88-78…

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Riley Parker scored 23 points and had seven assists as St. Francis (PA) beat Lehigh 88-78 on Tuesday night.

Bobby Rosenberger III scored 21 points and added eight rebounds for the Red Flash (2-5).. Juan Cranford Jr. had 11 points and shot 2 of 5 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line.

The Mountain Hawks (1-5) were led by Tyler Whitney-Sidney, who recorded 21 points and six rebounds. Lehigh got 18 points from Keith Higgins Jr. Cam Gillus also put up 15 points.

A 13-0 run in the first half gave St. Francis a 10-point lead. The teams entered the break with St. Francis ahead 55-36, while Parker led with 17 points. The Red Flash took the lead for good with 1:33 remaining in the second half on a 3-pointer from Rosenberger to make it an 81-78 game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.