Paris Dawson scores 16 to propel Seattle U to 80-52 victory over Northwest University

SEATTLE (AP) — Paris Dawson had 16 points in Seattle University’s 80-52 victory over Northwest University on Friday night. Dawson…

SEATTLE (AP) — Paris Dawson had 16 points in Seattle University’s 80-52 victory over Northwest University on Friday night.

Dawson shot 3 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Redhawks (2-3). Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. DaSean Stevens had 10 points.

Filip Mugosa finished with nine points to lead the Eagles. Nash Wobrock scored eight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.